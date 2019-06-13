South Africa

Police manhunt under way for killers of Mpumalanga farmer

13 June 2019 - 14:11 By Ernest Mabuza
A 66-year-old man was killed at his farm near Piet Retief. File photo.
A 66-year-old man was killed at his farm near Piet Retief. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock Images

Police are searching for the killers of a 66-year-old man whose body was found next to a tractor on his farm near Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

The farmer was last seen alive on his farm Waaihoek on Saturday. A relative reported him missing on Tuesday.

"A search was conducted and his body was found in the plantation, not far from his residence," police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe said on Thursday.

He said a preliminary probe suggested that the farmer was struck repeatedly with a sharp object.

"It also appears that his firearm is missing from his house as well as his two employees believed to be from Eswatini (Swaziland) whose identities are yet to be established," Bhembe said.

Netwerk24 reported earlier that the victim and two workers had left with a tractor and trailer to collect firewood on Saturday. When the farmer was found, he was had cuts to his head, body and arms.

MORE

Farm attacks have 'doubled' in Western Cape since last year, says AfriForum

The number of farm attacks reported in the Western Cape more than doubled in the first five months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, says ...
News
1 week ago

Free State farmer gets life for murder after cops find three bodies on farm

A Free State farmer was sentenced to three life terms for murdering three young men.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Western Cape farm attacks: 'Our hearts are bleeding'

Members of the Western Cape government have called for the urgent implementation of a rural action plan following the murder of Stellenbosch wine ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X