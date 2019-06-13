Two boys die in Eastern Cape shack fire

Two boys died in a shack fire on Monday evening in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the fire broke out at about 10pm at the Khabakazi Locality, Tafalofefe Village, Centane.

“It is alleged that a woman left two boys, aged seven and 12,” Manatha said.

“She was informed that the shack was on fire and she rushed to her shack in the early hours of Tuesday.”

The boys were taken to Tafalofefe hospital. The seven-year-old was dead on arrival. The other boy died on Wednesday.

“The cause of the fire is not known as Centane police are still investigating. It is also not clear at this point if the boys were brothers as an investigation is still under way. Police are also investigating why the boys were left alone in the shack,” Manatha said.