South Africa

Two boys die in Eastern Cape shack fire

13 June 2019 - 06:03 By Nico Gous
Two boys, aged seven and 12, died in a shack fire on Monday.
Two boys, aged seven and 12, died in a shack fire on Monday.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Two boys died in a shack fire on Monday evening in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the fire broke out at about 10pm at the Khabakazi Locality, Tafalofefe Village, Centane.

“It is alleged that a woman left two boys, aged seven and 12,” Manatha said.

“She was informed that the shack was on fire and she rushed to her shack in the early hours of Tuesday.”

The boys were taken to Tafalofefe hospital. The seven-year-old was dead on arrival. The other boy died on Wednesday.

“The cause of the fire is not known as Centane police are still investigating. It is also not clear at this point if the boys were brothers as an investigation is still under way. Police are also investigating why the boys were left alone in the shack,” Manatha said.

MORE:

Man arrested in Paarl for attack on six anti-gang police officers in Nyanga

Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Paarl on Wednesday morning in connection with the attack on six members of the police’s anti-gang unit in Cape ...
News
9 hours ago

Police hail 'bad buildings' raid in Hillbrow a success after 25 arrested

Police arrested 25 people following raids on a number of hijacked buildings in Hillbrow, downtown Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
News
13 hours ago

Police must do more to curb hijackings and murder of truck drivers, says investigator

Police need to step up their efforts to lower the high rate of attacks on trucks and truck hijackings.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  3. Numsa will strike at these airports on Tuesday South Africa
  4. 'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another ... South Africa
  5. Taxman gets go-ahead to seize R352m from controversial businessman Mark Lifman South Africa

Latest Videos

Police raid Hillbrow buildings
Kidnapped baby Mpumelelo receives a warm welcome home
X