WATCH | Vicki Momberg: 'I’m not guilty of a crime'

13 June 2019 - 10:52 By Unathi Nkanjeni

"I'm not guilty of a crime, I'm guilty of lashing out because of the trauma that I was under." This is what convicted racist Vicki Momberg said about her 2016 racist rant.

Momberg was convicted on four counts of crimen injuria last year for using the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators who were trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

She was sentenced to an effective two years in prison, but was released on bail after being granted leave to appeal last year.

She has now launched the appeal to overturn her conviction and sentence in the Johannesburg High Court.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, Momberg claimed she was suffering from "temporary insanity" at the time, adding that the media had "traumatised" her.

Here are three quotes from her interview:

No criminal capacity

"There was no criminal capacity to act in accordance with the law. If there is no criminal capacity, you cannot be found guilty of a crime and, therefore, you cannot be punished."

Trevor Noah

"There are programmes, like the Trevor Noah show, where they promote saying the k-word."

Momberg alleged that comedians like Noah promoted the use of the k-word on their shows. 

Going forward

"It's very important for South Africa to accept my apology because I've contributed to all societies and I do believe I have a lot to offer going forward."

