Zimbabwean cameraman and muso shot dead in Mitchells Plain

A 33-year-old Zimbabwean cameraman and producer was shot and killed in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, in the Western Cape on Wednesday night.

Ray Ceeh was reportedly dropping off colleagues who had been shooting a music video with him.

Ceeh moved to SA from Zimbabwe several years ago and was a former employee of Muslim praise television channel Deen TV.

"He was the life of our office and brought smiles to the faces of many. He was determined and a hard worker. He always wanted to be someone in life, and his life was unfortunately cut short," said Deen TV CEO Fayzel Sayed.

"He came to SA from Zimbabwe as a very talented person," he said. "He always wanted to help his mother. He produced music, he sang very well.

"I haven't been able to work all morning, we are all shattered by the news."

Sayed said that Ceeh's death was "unjustified".

"There is no justification," he said. "He saw SA as an outlet for him to be somebody and make a future here … it's a disgrace that his life was taken here."