From Trevor Noah to firing her legal teams: 4 must-read stories on Vicki Momberg

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has dominated headlines this week after losing another legal team, having another court outburst and insisting she is not guilty of a crime. She even mentioned Trevor Noah while defending herself.

Momberg launched an appeal in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to overturn her conviction and sentence. She was convicted on four counts of crimen injuria last year after using the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators who were assisting her after a smash-and-grab-incident.