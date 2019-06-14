South Africa

From Trevor Noah to firing her legal teams: 4 must-read stories on Vicki Momberg

14 June 2019 - 08:46 By Jessica Levitt
Vicki Momberg says she is the victim.
Vicki Momberg says she is the victim.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has dominated headlines this week after losing another legal team, having another court outburst and insisting she is not guilty of a crime. She even mentioned Trevor Noah while defending herself. 

Momberg launched an appeal in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to overturn her conviction and sentence. She was convicted on four counts of crimen injuria last year after using the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators  who were assisting her after a smash-and-grab-incident.

If you've missed the action, here are four must-read stories.

Bye bye lawyers

Earlier this week Momberg asked if she could represent herself in court terminating the services of her legal team. She was unhappy about the presence of media cameras in the court and said the media had "endangered" her life.

'We're out of here' - Vicki Momberg loses another legal team after another court outburst

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has fallen out with another set of lawyers following an outburst during her appeal proceedings at the High Court in ...
News
2 days ago

No legal help for Momberg

After terminating the services of her legal team, Momberg asked for a postponement. However, the prosecutor said Momberg had either fired or lost six legal representatives. Momberg said she was happy to represent herself.

Vicki Momberg to plead for herself after shedding six legal teams

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is going to have to represent herself in her appeal proceedings on Tuesday afternoon after firing her attorney, ...
News
2 days ago

'Hurt is something we all experience'

After arguing why she felt justice had not been served, Momberg told the court she believed she was the victim in the case.

I’m the victim, says racist Momberg as she fires yet another legal team

Three years after Vicki Momberg used the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators trying to assist her, she still thinks there is ...
News
2 days ago

Er, and Trevor Noah

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika this week, Momberg said "there are programmes, like the Trevor Noah show, where they promote using the k-word".

WATCH | Vicki Momberg: 'I’m not guilty of a crime'

'I'm guilty of lashing out because of the trauma that I was under,' says convicted racist.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. Gym pulls out before masturbation case reaches court climax South Africa
  3. WATCH | Slo-mo footage of a great white shark latching onto a tuna head South Africa
  4. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X