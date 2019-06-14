South Africa

Good news for motorists as AA predicts handy fuel price cuts in July

14 June 2019 - 14:49 By ernest mabuza
The AA predicts a July cut of 91c a litre in the petrol price, a 70c cut for diesel and 62c for illuminating paraffin.
The AA predicts a July cut of 91c a litre in the petrol price, a 70c cut for diesel and 62c for illuminating paraffin.
Image: Theo Jeptha

There could be some relief for motorists as the Automobile Association (AA) has predicted a substantial decrease in petrol and diesel prices at the beginning of July.

The AA said retreating oil prices have painted a rosier picture for SA fuel users than has been the case for much of 2019. The AA said this was according to the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"At this stage of the month, we are predicting a cut of 91c a litre in the petrol price, 70c in  the diesel price, and 62c for illuminating paraffin," the AA said.

It said crude oil laboured above $70/barrel for large portions of April and May, as the tug-of-war continued between the Opec countries, which favour ongoing output restrictions, and the US, where production is steaming ahead.

But there had been a drop in the price of oil since the end of May, with the commodity now trading around $61/barrel.

The AA said although the oil price had gone down, South Africans were not getting full value because of the rand's instability in the wake of the ANC top leadership trading jibes over the future of the Reserve Bank.

It said that if stability returns to the rand and oil settles at its lower level, there might yet be more good news.

MORE

Fuel price goes up at midnight thanks to carbon tax and weak rand

Fuel prices will rise by 9c a litre for petrol and 33c for diesel on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

June launch of carbon tax adds to gloomy outlook for motorists

Introduction of carbon tax and unpredictable rand/US dollar exchange rate will keep motorists on an economic knife-edge
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Concern as petrol price increase of 56c a litre forecast for May

Unexpectedly strong international fuel prices will hurt local motorists
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. Gym pulls out before masturbation case reaches court climax South Africa
  3. WATCH | Slo-mo footage of a great white shark latching onto a tuna head South Africa
  4. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X