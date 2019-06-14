Manhunt for gunmen who assaulted and robbed elderly couple in Alicedale

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed and assaulted an elderly couple at their home in Alicedale in the Eastern Cape.

Police said the couple, aged 75 and 81, were asleep with their doors locked when the men, with faces covered, gained access to their house on Thursday night.

The two, who had firearms, assaulted the couple and demanded money.

They ransacked the house and managed to open the safe, from which they took an undisclosed sum of money before fleeing.

No shots were fired during the attack, according to police captain Khaya Tonjeni.

The couple was taken to Settlers Hospital in Grahamstown for trauma counselling and medical treatment.

“An appeal is hereby made to any member of the public who has any information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects behind this attack to contact the detective, Quinton Arnolds, at 042 231 1154 or 083 601 5680," Captain Tonjeni said.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack.

“I would like to wish a speedy recovery to the couple. Senior citizens and adults should be enjoying their pensions and the fruits of their toil instead of being attacked and robbed of their hard-earned money” Ntshinga said.