Motherwell health centre nurses stage sit-in after attack by patient

He said because of the confidential nature of health worker-patient interactions, the department could not place security guards inside consulting rooms and operating theatres.

Kupelo did, however, say that the department had a duty to protect everyone on its premises and it would continue to ensure a safe environment for staff and patients.

“We would like to call on patients to stop attacking staff because there will be no one to help them if our nurses and doctors are too scared to treat them,” he said.

He said counselling services had been offered to the attacked security guards and nurse.

Kupelo also said the protest was about more than Saturday’s incident. He said the nurses were debriefed and “we realised now they are raising issues that are not related”. He appealed to nurses to return to work.

Motherwell clinic has about 100 workers, 47 of whom are professional nurses.

A patient in a wheelchair said she was visiting the facility for the second consecutive day and no one had yet told her what was taking place at the facility. “I take my medication from this clinic, but I am now defaulting and that will obviously worsen my situation. I feel pity for the nurses because of their situation. The community should always come together and protect nurses against violent people,” she said.

There were patients in the facility who did not want to talk to the media, but were visibly in pain. Some were in the company of family members who complained about having no money to go to Livingstone or Dora Nginza hospitals.

The Motherwell clinic is the only one in the township that is open 24 hours. It is also a place where referral letters are issued to hospitals for further treatment.

Kupelo said the action by the nurses may negatively affect patients who need healthcare but cannot afford to travel to other areas.



