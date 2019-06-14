New in Vrye Weekblad: Ace Magashule, elephant culling, Sunnyside, and dads

Elias Sekgobelo (Ace) Magashule, 60, is one of SA's toughest and craftiest political operators of the past two decades. For 20 years the Parys-born politician has built a private empire in the Free State to ensure he and his children would always be wealthy.

Magashule is as much of a Teflon man as his "comrade in crime", Jacob Zuma, writes Jacques Pauw in the latest edition of online Afrikaans weekly Vrye Weekblad.

From being elected as provincial ANC chairman in 1998, through his years as MEC and as premier from 2009 to 2019, he has made short shrift of his opponents and survived scandal after scandal.