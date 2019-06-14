One of KZN's most wanted suspects arrested in Vryheid
One of KwaZulu-Natal's most wanted suspects was arrested by police in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
The 35-year old suspect was arrested by members of the Vryheid Tracing Team, Public Order Police, K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence and the Zululand Task Team following a crime intelligence operation.
He was wanted for 10 counts of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, house robbery, theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm, kidnapping and attempted murder. Vryheid police are investigating the cases.
At the time of his arrest, the man was found in possession of 99 rounds of ammunition as well as cellphones suspected to have been stolen during a robbery.
According to police provincial spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele, the man would allegedly rape his victims and then force their boyfriends to also have sex with them at gunpoint.
She said he had been linked to the assault of a Vryheid teacher and robbery of tavern owners.
He will be charged and will appear in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court soon.