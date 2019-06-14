Pretoria's homeless fear 'serial killer' after three found murdered on streets

Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.

In the past few weeks, the bodies of three homeless men were found in Muckleneuk. They all suffered stab wounds.

The latest victim was found at Magnolia Park on Sunday, just a day after another body was discovered. The first body was also found in Muckleneuk in open veld near Mears train station.

Their blood-stained belongings including shoes, clothes and linen were found in the park where two of the victims were found.