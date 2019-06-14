Pretoria's homeless fear 'serial killer' after three found murdered on streets
Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.
In the past few weeks, the bodies of three homeless men were found in Muckleneuk. They all suffered stab wounds.
The latest victim was found at Magnolia Park on Sunday, just a day after another body was discovered. The first body was also found in Muckleneuk in open veld near Mears train station.
Their blood-stained belongings including shoes, clothes and linen were found in the park where two of the victims were found.
Spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said police were investigating. He said the victims were killed in a similar manner.
"The deceased were found to have suffered at least blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body. The motive behind the killings is unknown and the identities of the deceased remain a subject of investigations," he said.
"Sunnyside police have launched a manhunt and deployed, among others, forensic experts, multiple informers and intelligence networks to work on the cases," he said.