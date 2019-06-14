South Africa

Pretoria's homeless fear 'serial killer' after three found murdered on streets

14 June 2019 - 10:50 By PERTUNIA MAFOKWANE
Police are investigating the murders of three homeless men in Pretoria.
Police are investigating the murders of three homeless men in Pretoria.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Homeless people are living in fear and believe a serial killer is on the loose following the deaths of three men in the streets of Pretoria.

In the past few weeks, the bodies of three homeless men were found in Muckleneuk. They all suffered stab wounds.

The latest victim was found at Magnolia Park on Sunday, just a day after another body was discovered. The first body was also found in Muckleneuk in open veld near Mears train station.

Their blood-stained belongings including shoes, clothes and linen were found in the park where two of the victims were found.

'Intensive' probe under way into death of Waterkloof Air Force Base chief

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has launched an "intensive investigation" into the circumstances leading to the death ...
News
2 days ago

Spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said police were investigating. He said the victims were killed in a similar manner.

"The deceased were found to have suffered at least blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body. The motive behind the killings is unknown and the identities of the deceased remain a subject of investigations," he said.

"Sunnyside police have launched a manhunt and deployed, among others, forensic experts, multiple informers and intelligence networks to work on the cases," he said.

SowetanLIVE

MORE

Alexandra residents beat, set alight suspected rapist and robber

Residents in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, assaulted and set alight a suspected rapist and robber in a gruesome act of mob justice.
News
3 days ago

Western Cape a 'war zone', says MEC after latest spate of murders

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz says Western Cape residents are living in a “war zone” after 14 people were murdered on the Cape Flats in the last ...
News
4 days ago

German serial-killer nurse gets life for murdering 85 hospital patients

A German nurse believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the country's post-war history was handed a life sentence on Thursday for murdering ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. Gym pulls out before masturbation case reaches court climax South Africa
  3. WATCH | Slo-mo footage of a great white shark latching onto a tuna head South Africa
  4. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X