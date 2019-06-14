South Africa

WATCH | Hilarious clips of soldier Mabena who keeps disappointing

14 June 2019 - 11:24 By Unathi Nkanjeni
An SANDF recruit has had social media in stitches.
Image: 123RF/Rafal Olkis

Hilarious video clips of a soldier unable to keep up during a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) training session made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

The first videos show soldiers or trainees practising climbing a wall, but one is not as agile as the rest. The recruit, Mabena, is slow or stops before completing the climb.

"Mabena, please disappoint me again, I knew it, Mabena," says the person recording the video.

Watch it below:

In the second part of the video, Mabena runs,, but keeps slowing down. The person recording continually reprimands him.

"That Mabena, he's just tall and lazy for nothing," the person says.

Watch the video below:

The footage resulted in Mabena topping the trends list. Here is a snapshot of some of the hilarious reactions: 

