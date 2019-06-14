WATCH | Hilarious clips of soldier Mabena who keeps disappointing
Hilarious video clips of a soldier unable to keep up during a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) training session made the rounds on social media on Thursday.
The first videos show soldiers or trainees practising climbing a wall, but one is not as agile as the rest. The recruit, Mabena, is slow or stops before completing the climb.
"Mabena, please disappoint me again, I knew it, Mabena," says the person recording the video.
Mabena please diaspont me again 😂😂😂😂😂😂I love Mzansi pic.twitter.com/U50tXm3jQI— Igwe 👑📷 (@Igwe_waseazania) June 13, 2019
In the second part of the video, Mabena runs,, but keeps slowing down. The person recording continually reprimands him.
"That Mabena, he's just tall and lazy for nothing," the person says.
Why they doing Mabena like this, no man🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NMHrSxaSKs— DOLCE & GWABABA🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@xmdlokovana97) June 13, 2019
The footage resulted in Mabena topping the trends list. Here is a snapshot of some of the hilarious reactions:
Mabena during a door mission— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 13, 2019
🎥 @__kgali_kgali pic.twitter.com/feKz0tOC79
Rare visuals of Mabena trying to launch a missile! pic.twitter.com/RLEIfKqJPM— Mabena (@TheeRealPeace) June 13, 2019
Mabena literally defines the state of our national teams.— The Ashmed Hour®️ (@OscarMbo) June 13, 2019