Bizarre suicide following fender-bender on KZN freeway

15 June 2019 - 14:40 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A man ended his life after he rear-ended a car on the N3 on Saturday
A motorist allegedly killed himself after he rear-ended another vehicle on the N3 near Howick on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the motorist, who was driving a bakkie, apparently hit the back of the other vehicle on the freeway in the vicinity of the Merrivale on-ramp.

"The vehicle was slightly damaged.

"The bakkie driver allegedly took out a firearm and shot himself after the accident," said Mbele.

She said Howick police had opened an inquest docket and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

