Bizarre suicide following fender-bender on KZN freeway
15 June 2019 - 14:40
A motorist allegedly killed himself after he rear-ended another vehicle on the N3 near Howick on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the motorist, who was driving a bakkie, apparently hit the back of the other vehicle on the freeway in the vicinity of the Merrivale on-ramp.
"The vehicle was slightly damaged.
"The bakkie driver allegedly took out a firearm and shot himself after the accident," said Mbele.
She said Howick police had opened an inquest docket and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.