South Africa

Elderly KZN woman killed as truck rams car on freeway

15 June 2019 - 16:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A woman died after a truck crashed into the car she was travelling in on the N2, north of Durban on Friday
A woman died after a truck crashed into the car she was travelling in on the N2, north of Durban on Friday
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

An elderly woman was killed when a truck rear-ended the car she was travelling in on the N2 north of Durban on Friday night.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said the accident occurred near Shaka’s Rock.

"An elderly female was found seated in the back seat of the vehicle in a critical condition.

"An advanced life support resuscitation was initiated. Unfortunately after all efforts were exhausted and the patient showed no sign of life, they were declared deceased."

Herbst said both drivers escaped with no injuries.

MORE

Two dead, 81 injured in accident between bus, bakkie and SUV in Limpopo

Two people were killed and 81 others injured in an accident involving an articulated bus, bakkie and SUV on the R71 Phalaborwa-Giyani road between ...
News
7 hours ago

Bizarre suicide following fender-bender on KZN freeway

A motorist allegedly killed himself after he rear-ended another vehicle on the N3 near Howick on Saturday.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a bakkie collided with him, sending him flying as he waited at a traffic light ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Gym pulls out before masturbation case reaches court climax South Africa
  2. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  5. WATCH | Slo-mo footage of a great white shark latching onto a tuna head South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X