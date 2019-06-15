Gauteng holidaymakers flock to KZN as winter holiday season begins

Gauteng holidaymakers began their annual trek to the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Friday as schools shut for the winter vacation period.

According to the N3 Toll Concession - which manages the toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Heidelberg in Gauteng - 1,370 KZN-bound cars per hour passed through the Mooi Plaza between 5pm and 6pm on Friday.

The company put its road rehabilitation and upgrade projects on the N3 toll route on hold for the Youth Day long weekend in anticipation of high traffic volumes.

"N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) is currently busy with two road rehabilitation and upgrade projects on the N3 Toll Route – from Cedara to Nottingham Road; and along Van Reenen’s Pass.

"To accommodate the expected high traffic volumes along the N3 toll route this long weekend, N3TC will cease all construction work from June 14 – 17 and no lane restrictions will be in place.

"We will re-commence with our construction programme on June 18. Should an urgent need arise, essential maintenance work may still be performed during the holiday period," said N3TC in a statement.

High traffic volumes are expected along the N3 on Monday towards Gauteng between 10am and 9pm.

The N3TC recommended that motorists travel during the day rather than at night following a series of fiery truck attacks within the last month along the N3.