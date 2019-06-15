South Africa

KZN police arrest five people suspected of social grant graft

15 June 2019 - 15:29 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Police arrested five people allegedly found in possession of social grant cards
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

A pre-dawn raid in a Pietermaritzburg suburb resulted in the arrest of five people allegedly found in possession of 250 social grant cards.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the five, aged between 33 and 37, were taken into custody in the Pelham area during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The arrests emanate from an extensive investigation relating to Sassa-related issues.

"Police officers stormed the suspects in Oribi Road, Pelham and [allegedly] found them in possession of 250 Sassa cards, nine cellphones, a laptop and a memory stick," said Mbele.

Two vehicles were also seized during the raid.

They are expected to be charged for contravening the Social Assistance Act and the National Credit Act.

Mbele said the five suspects were expected to appear in court soon and that more arrests were imminent.

