Limpopo father and son to remain behind bars after fatal car crash

A 54-year-old man and his son, aged 18, were denied bail on Friday after being charged with culpable homicide.

This after they were allegedly involved in a car crash which killed one pupil and left eight others injured.

They appeared in the Bolobedu magistrate's court near Tzaneen, Limpopo, and their case was postponed to June 21.

"His father, the owner of the vehicle, was facing a charge of permitting a person to drive a motor vehicle knowing that he does not have a valid driver's licence," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

On June 4 at about 11am, the matric pupil was allegedly driving a Nissan bakkie when he lost control and crashed into nine fellow pupils outside Mothlatlego Machaba Secondary School in Ga-Motupa village outside Tzaneen.

The injured were taken to hospital, but Koketso Raholane, 14, was declared dead on arrival. The rest are recuperating.