South Africa

Minister Mbalula calls for caution on roads over long weekend

15 June 2019 - 16:08 By TimesLIVE
Two people were killed and 81 others injured in an accident between a bus, bakkie and SUV in Limpopo on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied by ER24

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged road users to exercise extreme caution over the long weekend.

The appeal comes as two people were killed and 81 others injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo on Saturday morning.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, the transport ministry has called on road users to be careful.

“This long weekend also marks the beginning of school holidays for public schools, please be careful as you travel to your holiday destinations, celebrate Father’s Day and commemorate Youth Day.

“We don’t want festive occasions to turn into somber events. Please obey the rules of the road”, said ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine.

Mbalula sent his condolences to those who had lost loved ones in the crash and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

