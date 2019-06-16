South Africa

Six die in head-on crash in Limpopo

16 June 2019 - 10:52 By Nico Gous
Six people died in a head-on collision on the R81 road between Giyani and Polokwane in Limpopo in the early hours of Sunday June 16 2019.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Six people died in a crash in Limpopo in the early hours of Sunday near Giyani.

"It is alleged that two motor vehicles, a BMW and a Mercedes Benz which were traveling in opposite directions, collided head-on along the R81 road between Giyani and Polokwane near Dingamazi village," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"During this collision, the BMW caught fire and burned with the occupants inside bringing the total number of fatalities to six."

The accident happened around 1am on Sunday morning and police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

