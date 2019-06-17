A year after Hermanus unrest, land occupation unresolved

More than a year has passed since unrest and protests over housing erupted in Hermanus, yet very little has been done to resolve the problem.

Zwelihle residents have called an urgent meeting with government and police management on June 24. They say that promises by the then minister of human settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela and minister of police Bheki Cele have not been kept.

In an effort to get residents to call off the protest in March last year, Madikizela told them that he had identified a plot of land to be developed for backyard dwellers. On May 18 2018, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for the Western Cape department of human settlements, told GroundUp that an agreement was reached with the land owner.

Last week, Zwelihle community leader Theron Mqhu said they were previously told that the Schulphoek land would be expropriated with reasonable compensation. He said they would be demanding answers from officials.