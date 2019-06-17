South Africa

Nine cop killers jailed for life since the start of the year

17 June 2019 - 10:58 By Nico Gous
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Nine cop killers have been handed life sentences since the since the start of 2019.

"These sentences come as a form of closure to the colleagues and especially the families of the fallen heroes as the attacks on and killing of police officers on and off duty continues unabated," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement on Monday.

Welcome Mfiki, Nhlanhla Mvoko, Zwelithini Gibeni, Sinethemba Dangazele, Sonwabile Makhonco and Menzi Zekani were sentenced on June 7 for murdering Warrant Officer  Mawethu Siganga after the police responded to an armed robbery near Mthatha on July 4 2012. The suspects then tried to hijack a car and killed the driver when she resisted.

Warrant Officer Z Nyakaza was killed while off duty in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on October 9 2016. One of the killers was sentenced to life imprisonment and the second to 20 years' imprisonment.

Two suspects who stabbed Warrant Officer TN Mkhize to death in Umzinto, KwaZulu-Natal, on October 16 2017 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sergeant KG Lefosa was stabbed to death in Bloemspruit in the Free State while off duty in 2017. The suspect was arrested and sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment.

MORE:

Six anti-gang unit cops shot as police admit Cape murders are 'out of hand'

Six members of the Anti Gang Unit were shot and injured during a shootout in Nyanga.
News
5 days ago

KZN cop arrested for killing colleague in police station

An argument between two cops at a police station near Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal ended in bloodshed on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Man who killed cop girlfriend sentenced to life imprisonment

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, constable Senzeni Msipha.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. SABC sinking in a tide of debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X