South Africa

Police constable dies in hospital after being shot by 'hijackers'

17 June 2019 - 14:59 By Nico Gous
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A policeman who was shot and injured while chasing hijackers in Limpopo succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night after three days in hospital. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement on Monday that Constable Alfred Mathabatha, 30, and his colleagues had responded to a hijacking in progress along Majaditshukudu and Ohrigstad Roads on June 13.

"When they spotted the suspects, a chase ensued and the suspects started firing shots at the police. Constable Mathabatha was injured and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds last night [Sunday]," Muridili said.

Mathabatha was based at at the Tubatse police station and joined the SAPS in February 2017.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said: "It is always a sad day to learn of the passing of yet another police officer at the hands of ruthless criminals. And I still say that we will not rest until we arrest and bring to book all those that continue to attack the state. No matter how long it takes for the wheels of justice to turn, police killers will pay the price for their gruesome crimes."

MORE:

Nine cop killers jailed for life since the start of the year

Nine cop killers have been handed life sentences since the since the start of 2019.
News
6 hours ago

Six anti-gang unit cops shot as police admit Cape murders are 'out of hand'

Six members of the Anti Gang Unit were shot and injured during a shootout in Nyanga.
News
5 days ago

Men arrested for shooting of Durban metro cops linked to 'celebration' family massacre

The suspects arrested for the murder of two Durban metro cops on Monday have been linked to a family massacre, in which four people were killed.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. SABC sinking in a tide of debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X