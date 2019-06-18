South Africa

Domestic worker, two accomplices jailed for strangling homeowner

18 June 2019 - 17:40 By Nico Gous
Hemrani Bijral was strangled after she asked her domestic worker to help her sell her belongings. File photo.
Hemrani Bijral was strangled after she asked her domestic worker to help her sell her belongings. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A 65-year-old woman who had planned to pack up and fulfil her dream to live with her children was killed after asking her domestic worker for help to sell her furniture.

Now her domestic worker, Happiness Mkhize, 35, and her two co-accused, Doctor Vitus Madida and Sibongiseni Gumbi, have been convicted of robbery and murder at her home in Shallcross, KwaZulu-Natal, in May 2017.

Hemrani Bijral was strangled and her house ransacked after she asked Mkhize for help to sell her belongings.

“Bijral had decided to sell her home and belongings with her dream of relocating to live with her children. This dream was short-lived because the accused had gathered the night before to plan the murder,” police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on Tuesday.

“Police made a breakthrough when the investigation revealed that the domestic worker, Happiness Mkhize, had enlisted the help of [Doctor Vitus] Madida and [Sibongiseni] Gumbi to murder the deceased.”

The Durban High Court sentenced Madida and Gumbi on Friday to life imprisonment and 15 years for robbery. Mkhize was sentenced to 10 years for murder and 15 for robbery.

MORE:

Police sound warning as fourth body of homeless man found in Pretoria

A case of murder has been opened by police following the discovery of a fourth man found dead in the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday.
News
4 hours ago

'Abusive' wife sets husband's car alight outside police station

A 47-year-old woman has appeared in court on Tuesday after she allegedly set her husband's car alight outside the Boksburg North police station over ...
News
4 hours ago

Cop arrested after being linked to 2016 Westbury gang murder

Gauteng police have arrested one of their own after an officer was linked to a gang shooting during the murder trial of Westbury gang leader Leroy ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X