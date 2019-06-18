Durban couple accused in R1bn ponzi scheme appear in court at last

The accused did not disclose a basis for their defence and have not made any admissions.

The matter has been set down for this week and will then be postponed to later this year, with estimates that it could take as many as 70 court days to complete the trial.

The accused are on bail of R100,000 each.

Essentially they are charged with “conducting the business of bank” by unlawfully taking deposits from members of the public - many of them members of charismatic churches whose pastors encouraged them to take part in the “get rich quick” scheme.

Their charge sheet alleges they opened a number of bank accounts, created trusts and transferred money between the accounts and to third parties, including relatives.

They are also charged with fraud for misrepresenting that they were authorised to accept deposits and that the money would be invested in diesel trading and petroleum products. They also misrepresented that people would get good returns by claiming that investors would earn back between 2% and 8% of their investment per month.

According to the state, “They misrepresented the nature of the business and the purpose for which the money would be used. Dealing in diesel was not their main business and the majority of money was not invested.”

The money-laundering charges carry a penalty of a fine of R100m or imprisonment of up to 30 years.