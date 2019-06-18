Father, son and neighbour shot dead in Richards Bay home invasion

A 42-year-old father and his 17-year-old son were brutally gunned down while fighting off a group of armed suspects who forced their way into their Richards Bay flat in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

A 61-year-old neighbour was killed by a bullet in the chest when he responded to the cries for help.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a number of suspects had gained entry to the victim's home shortly before 1am.