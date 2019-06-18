South Africa

Father, son and neighbour shot dead in Richards Bay home invasion

18 June 2019 - 10:33 By Orrin Singh
Three people were killed during a home invasion in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
Image: 123RF/ Krothapalli Ravindra Babu

A 42-year-old father and his 17-year-old son were brutally gunned down while fighting off a group of armed suspects who forced their way into their Richards Bay flat in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. 

A 61-year-old neighbour was killed by a bullet in the chest when he responded to the cries for help.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a number of suspects had gained entry to the victim's home shortly before 1am. 

"It is alleged today at 0.45 in the morning at Arboretum in Richards Bay, unknown suspects accosted the family members in their home. They fatally shot a father and his son, while the mother sustained injuries to the thigh and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The matter is still under investigation," said Mbele. 

In a statement, the Arbovlei Community Policing Forum (CPF), the first respondents at the scene, said three suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas forced their way into the flat in Arbovilla, Arboretum.  

"The mother was wounded in the leg while another son and a little girl escaped unharmed," the statement read.  

"It is believed that the attackers gained entry by cutting the razor coil fencing and jumping over the wall. It appears that they left the same way and left in an unknown vehicle which was parked in the green belt behind Richtek College.

"Three innocent people died while the killers left with a handbag, cellphone and some jewellery," the statement read. 

Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by Richards Bay police.

