Fire at Ruslamere hotel takes out kitchen, offices and reception area

The burnt hotel in Durbanville.
The fire at the Ruslamere Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre in Durbanville, Cape Town, was confined to the kitchen, reception area and offices and no guests or staff were injured.

Early on Tuesday morning, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service said it managed to contain the fire which had started at 5.30am.

All people inside the hotel were evacuated.

The service said the fire was contained just after 7am.

"We can confirm that all our guests and staff are unharmed," the hotel said on its Facebook page.

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the hotel was not yet operational as firefighters were still at the scene on Tuesday at 10am to extinguish some flames which had still not died down.

Carelse said in addition to the reception area, the fire spread to the entire kitchen and the upstairs areas where the offices were. It also damaged a bedroom and a bathroom.

