South Africa

'It’s not Eskom' - Confusion reigns as eThekwini is plunged into darkness

18 June 2019 - 18:48 By Yasantha Naidoo
eThekwini was hit by a widespread power outage on Tuesday.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Tens of thousands of eThekweni homes were plunged into darkness during a power outage spanning from Morningside to King Shaka International Airport on Tuesday.

Areas affected included Morningside, Overport, Newlands, Parlock, Sherwood, Westville, Cornubia, Phoenix, Verulam and Umhlanga.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the outage was not Eskom load-shedding. “We are unable to confirm the exact cause at this stage - but I can tell you it’s not Eskom,” he said.

Sewpersad also denied rumours that it was sabotage linked to a protest by supporters of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede supporters, who protested outside the ANC offices in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

He said roads were congested all over the city as traffic lights were out of order.

Power was restored to most parts after about 45 minutes.

It is understood that the outage could be linked to a transformer explosion in the region.

City spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was waiting for further information to determine the cause.

