'It’s not Eskom' - Confusion reigns as eThekwini is plunged into darkness

Tens of thousands of eThekweni homes were plunged into darkness during a power outage spanning from Morningside to King Shaka International Airport on Tuesday.

Areas affected included Morningside, Overport, Newlands, Parlock, Sherwood, Westville, Cornubia, Phoenix, Verulam and Umhlanga.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the outage was not Eskom load-shedding. “We are unable to confirm the exact cause at this stage - but I can tell you it’s not Eskom,” he said.

Sewpersad also denied rumours that it was sabotage linked to a protest by supporters of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede supporters, who protested outside the ANC offices in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.