Lights, water, action ... Makhanda show will go on despite crises

Patrons of the national arts festival in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) will have access to water even if they are urged to use no more than 50 litres a day - and, thanks to a court order, there will be electricity too.

Tony Lankester, festival CEO, says that government, private business, civic organisations and special project task teams have been working to ensure a safe and stable water supply.

The water situation will be monitored hourly, he said, adding that "there is a response plan in place to bring water into Makhanda should we need to".

The main hub of the festival, the Monument, is being supplied by a borehole.

Lankester said a recent agreement between Eskom and the municipality should ensure a steady supply of electricity to the city for the foreseeable future.

"That arrangement was largely brokered by the local business community - and has been made an order of the high court - so we're confident that it will be upheld by all parties," he said.