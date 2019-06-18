South Africa

North West police arrest 28 for driving under the influence

18 June 2019 - 07:23 By ernest mabuza
Over the long weekend 28 people were arrested for driving under the influence in North West.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Twenty-eight people who were arrested for driving under the influence at the weekend will appear in various courts in North West on Tuesday.

The police said the arrests were part of asserting authority of the state and enforcement of the Road Traffic Act to decrease the number of road fatalities caused by drivers who have no regard for the law.

“The arrests emanate from intensive crime prevention operations that started on Friday, until Sunday in various parts of the province.

“In addition to the number of arrests made, 44 motorists were fined for road traffic offences such as driving without á drivers licence, driving of unroadworthy vehicles and overloading vehicles,” police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said.

