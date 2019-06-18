South Africa

Orphanage manager in fraud case also faces sex and immigration charges

18 June 2019 - 17:28 By Philai Nombembe
Al-Noor orphanage in Woodstock, Cape Town, is facing allegations of sexual abuse as well as fraud.
Al-Noor orphanage in Woodstock, Cape Town, is facing allegations of sexual abuse as well as fraud.
Image: Google Street View

A Cape Town orphanage manager appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with  embezzling donor funds.

Amina Fonguh Okpara, 49, was hauled before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on a slew of charges, including fraud and corruption.

Okpara managed Al-Noor Orphanage in Woodstock, which was shut down by the department of social development this month shortly after social workers removed children from the home amid claims of sexual abuse.

The court heard that the Cameroon-born woman, who is married to a Nigerian, is facing further charges for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act by entering into a “marriage of convenience” in order to obtain SA documentation.

The Hawks arrested Okpara on Friday at the orphanage.

Teacher who filmed Carletonville crèche beatings arrested, says gender equality group

A gender equality organisation, Women & Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), on Tuesday said it was pleased with the arrest of a Carletonville crèche ...
News
1 month ago

“It is alleged that she redirected donor funds meant for daily operations of the centre into her personal bank account, and they were used for personal gain," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase. 

"She was arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team together with the department of social development.”

At the time of her arrest, said Nkwalase, investigators found 35 children in the building, “for none of whom any record existed on the premises”. 

He said the department of social development reunited the children with their immediate families.

“Prior to the arrest, the centre was allegedly shut down on June 12 by the department. Consequently, 17 children were removed from the building after allegations of sexual abuse, which are currently under investigation,” said Nkwalase.

In court, prosecutor Adiel Jansen asked for the matter to be postponed for seven days in order for the investigating officer to obtain Okpara’s criminal profile for bail purposes.

Jansen told the court that the state intended to add more charges, including various contraventions of the Immigration Act.

“One of the allegations is one of a marriage of convenience … to secure her status in South Africa,” said Jansen.

He said Okpara was being investigated for sexual offences that involved her husband, but he is in Nigeria and police do not know whether he will return to SA.

“There are also sexual charges where the husband of the accused and the accused are involved,” he said.

Children on ‘slut’ list fear for their lives

Jarred* was on his way to church on Sunday when a man tried to steal the chain his late mother left to him.
News
1 year ago

Okpara emerged from the holding cells shuffling her feet. The court heard she fell ill on he day of her arrest and had been hospitalised for high blood pressure. According to the prosecution, she had stroke a few years ago - but this has nothing to do with her current condition.

Her lawyer, Anthony Berinato, accused the state of mediocrity for not obtaining the necessary information four days after her arrest. He revealed that Okpara was convicted of fraud in 2015.

“The investigators have been investigating for two months but they don’t have bail information,” said Berinato. 

Jansen responded: “We are indeed going to oppose bail. We can set a bail date and we will be ready on the next occasion.”

Magistrate Reaz Khan postponed the matter to June 25.

“Taking into account that there will be other charges, this court cannot make a decision today in respect of the release of the accused. The court needs more information,” said Khan.

MORE:

Women and Men Against Child Abuse flay prosecution over delays in Bryanston High sexual assault case

The trial of a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually harassing three pupils was postponed on Tuesday.
News
2 hours ago

Durban couple accused in R1bn ponzi scheme appear in court at last

The criminal trial of alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds Yunus Moolla and his wife Fathima Carawan finally got under way on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

Aids orphans 'abused'

Persistent allegations of sexual abuse and of neglect have prompted the government to remove 160 children from a home for Aids orphans. The Gauteng ...
News
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X