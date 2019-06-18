WATCH | Supporters of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede clash with police outside ANC office

The situation remains tense outside the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial offices in Durban, where hundreds of supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede gathered on Stalwart Simelane Street on Tuesday.

Police formed a tight ring of security at the entrance to the ANC office as angry supporters pushed, threw rocks and shouted angrily at the policemen.

The protesters are calling for Gumede to be reinstated.