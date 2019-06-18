South Africa

WATCH | Supporters of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede clash with police outside ANC office

18 June 2019 - 17:30 By Orrin Singh
ANC eThekwini Region members protest outside the party’s provincial offices in Durban on Monday.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The situation remains tense outside the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial offices in Durban, where hundreds of supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede gathered on Stalwart Simelane Street on Tuesday.

Police formed a tight ring of security at the entrance to the ANC office as angry supporters pushed, threw rocks and shouted angrily at the policemen.

The protesters are calling for Gumede to be reinstated.

This comes after a decision by the ANC in KZN that she be placed on leave for 30 days amid a corruption case involving a Durban solid waste tender in which Gumede has been implicated.

Gumede is on R50,000 bail after being arrested for corruption relating to the R230m tender.

A delegation of supporters was allowed into the building to enter into talks with senior party officials regarding their grievance.

Earlier, ANC deputy chairperson in KZN, Mike Mabuyakhulu, attempted to address Gumede's supporters outside the entrance to the ANC office, but was chased away. The protesters insisted on talking to provincial chair Sihle Zikalala or secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli instead.

