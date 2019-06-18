Women and Men Against Child Abuse flay prosecution over delays in Bryanston High sexual assault case

The trial of a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually harassing three pupils was postponed on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was dismissed from the school on March 1 following a disciplinary hearing at which he was found guilty of sexually harassing the three pupils, as well as financial mismanagement.

He appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and his case was postponed to July 23 for the state to make the contents of the docket available to the defence. He is out on bail.

"Today [Tuesday], nearly a whole month later, the matter took an unacceptable turn when the court heard that the prosecution had been unable to comply with this most standard request," said Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) director Miranda Jordan.

According to the organisation, the matter was postponed because the prosecutor could not make copies of the docket as a photocopier was broken.

"Our organisation is absolutely appalled - first, at the disregard the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] has shown to the seriousness of the case by failing to meet the deadline to hand over a copy of the docket; and, second, that they seem unable to maintain the most basic of office equipment needed to perform vital functions," Jordan said.

"It is tragic and unacceptable that the victims of child sexual abuse, after the brave act of coming forward and reporting, have to fight to see justice delivered. The NPA needs to step up and treat these cases with the seriousness that they deserve, and we demand that the prosecutor who failed to comply with the court order be held accountable,” Jordan added.

The NPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.