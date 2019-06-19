Alex Shutdown leaders to open case against mayor Herman Mashaba

The leaders of the #AlexShutdown protest arrived at the Alexandra police station on Wednesday afternoon to open a case against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

"We are opening the case against Mashaba for violating the court order we obtained which prevents people from building illegal structures in the area," convener Sandile Mavundla said.

Alexandra residents marched to Johannesburg's Region E offices in Sandton in the morning to hand over a memorandum of grievances. However, no city representative was available to address them at the offices.