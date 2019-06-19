ANC to lay charges against Steve Hofmeyr for 'racist and inhumane rants on social media'

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Wednesday evening that Hofmeyr’s tweets “hark back to the crude apartheid past" and are "something that no South African should tolerate”.

“This in our eyes demonstrates white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege, which must be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Mabe said the ruling party will continue to campaign “for the total isolation of apartheid remnants masquerading as advocates of racism at every public opportunity they get”.

“Racists have no place in our democratic country,” he added.

The ANC is expected to lay a charge of crimen injuria against Hofmeyr on behalf of Mandela at the Cape Town police station at 11am on Thursday.