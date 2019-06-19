South Africa

ANC to lay charges against Steve Hofmeyr for 'racist and inhumane rants on social media'

19 June 2019 - 20:33 By Nico Gous
Steve Hofmeyr is in hot water yet again for racist social media posts.
Steve Hofmeyr is in hot water yet again for racist social media posts.
Image: Marianne Schwankhart

The ANC will lay a charge of crimen injuria against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr on Thursday for “racist and inhumane rants on social media which smacks of barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity”.

This comes Hofmeyr tweeted on Tuesday: “Dear Phumzile van Damme and Zindzi Mandela, I’m a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives and land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Wednesday evening that Hofmeyr’s tweets “hark back to the crude apartheid past" and are "something that no South African should tolerate”.

“This in our eyes demonstrates white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege, which must be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Mabe said the ruling party will continue to campaign “for the total isolation of apartheid remnants masquerading as advocates of racism at every public opportunity they get”.

“Racists have no place in our democratic country,” he added.

The ANC is expected to lay a charge of crimen injuria against Hofmeyr on behalf of Mandela at the Cape Town police station at 11am on Thursday.

READ MORE:

Zindzi Mandela brazens it out with Twitter comeback after backlash

South Africa's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela is inviting further engagement from social media users over her controversial remarks on land.
News
12 hours ago

Phumzile van Damme to lay charges after altercation at V&A Waterfront

DA MP Phumzile van Damme is not letting the "racist" altercation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town go any time soon.
Politics
4 hours ago

Steve Hofmeyr raises R56k for competition to destroy DStv decoders

The Afrikaans singer is giving away R20,000 to the winner
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
X