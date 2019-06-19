South Africa

Chicken Licken now delivers & our stomachs are eternally grateful

19 June 2019 - 09:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Chicken Licken is now available for home deliveries via Uber Eats
Chicken Licken is now available for home deliveries via Uber Eats
Image: Chicken Licken/ Twitter

After years of calling for Chicken Licken to be available on delivery via Uber Eats, lovers of the brand have expressed nothing but salivating joy since the announcement by the food chain that consumers can now have it delivered to their doorstep. 

"Give the people what they want! We're happy to announce that you can now find us on Uber Eats" read Chicken Licken's Twitter post. 

Uber Eats general manager Ailyssa Pretorius said they are proud to be the first delivery service to collaborate with Chicken Licken in their expansion, which, until Tuesday has been the only local fast-food chain without an online presence.

"We are thrilled to be the first delivery app to answer this demand and help Chicken Licken with their new venture into the online food delivery space, providing them with the technology to adapt and thrive in the growing food delivery market."

Chantal Sombonos van Tonder, owner of Chicken Licken, said she believes the collaboration with Uber Eats is a step in the right direction, and she hopes it will soon prove beneficial for both the consumer and the brand.

Here is a glimpse of Twitter reactions to the announcement:

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X