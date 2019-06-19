Driver foils CIT robbery in Gauteng

The driver of an armed truck foiled a cash-in-transit robbery in Orange Farm in Gauteng on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said in a statement that an armed vehicle was collecting cash at a filling station when five armed suspects shot a security guard in his leg, stole his gun and fled with cash.

“The driver of the armoured vehicle noticed what was happening and pursued the suspects' vehicle, ramming it off the road until it came to a halt.

"The suspects were forced to abandon their vehicle and the stolen cash, then fled the scene on foot,” Muridili said.

The police recovered an illegal gun and the stolen cash and arrested one armed suspect.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole said: “The alertness and quick thinking of the driver of the armoured vehicle as well as the swift response by the police to ensure that the suspect was detained is commendable.”