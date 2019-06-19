South Africa

Fire in Zandspruit under control after 15 shacks catch fire

19 June 2019 - 16:21 By Nico Gous
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg, setting 15 homes on fire.
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg, setting 15 homes on fire.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

Fifteen shacks caught fire on Wednesday in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg.

"A fire broke out in Zandspruit, 15 shacks caught alight, fortunately no injuries, EMS on the scene," said Johannesburg's public safety MMC Michael Sun in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

Suburban Control Central said on their Facebook page there were three fire engines on the scene.

The EFF's ward 114 ward secretary Gift Mkasi said on Twitter that 30 families would not have a roof over their heads tonight as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story.

