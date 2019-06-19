Fire in Zandspruit under control after 15 shacks catch fire
Fifteen shacks caught fire on Wednesday in Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg.
"A fire broke out in Zandspruit, 15 shacks caught alight, fortunately no injuries, EMS on the scene," said Johannesburg's public safety MMC Michael Sun in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.
Suburban Control Central said on their Facebook page there were three fire engines on the scene.
The EFF's ward 114 ward secretary Gift Mkasi said on Twitter that 30 families would not have a roof over their heads tonight as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
This is a developing story.
A fire broke out in Zandspruit, 15 shacks caught alight, fortunately no injuries, EMS on the scene. Disaster Management...Posted by Michael Sun on Wednesday, 19 June 2019
30 Families Will not have place to sleep tonight After Their Shacks were burned Down,Cause of Fire Still unknown.— EFF Secretary Ward 114 Zandspruit Jo'burg. (@mkasi_gift) June 19, 2019
They lost everything @SABCNewsOnline @RoodepoortNorth @BelindaE6 @HermanMashaba @MabundaDee #Zandspruit pic.twitter.com/naOnSZQXu6
Gas put shaks on fire— MAHASHA THABANG (@MAHASHATHABANG4) June 19, 2019
People of honeydew zandspruit
Will never be safe until they get electricity pic.twitter.com/akGyzuohMJ