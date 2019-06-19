Five key quotes from former SAA CFO Phumeza Nhantsi - 'Banks were anxious about SAA'

Former SA Airways (SAA) chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi on Tuesday appeared before the state capture inquiry commission where she testified about finances and governance at the state-owned entity.

Here is a summary of her testimony in five telling quotes.

Masotsha Mngadi, Dudu Myeni's interference

"Two days after I joined SAA, the chair of the board Miss Myeni gave me the numbers of Mr Mngadi. At the time at which I joined the SAA, the board and the executives were busy with the correspondence between the minister at the time about the swap deal. I didn't even have a clue about the swap deal but there was a letter that was needed to be prepared as a response to the minister of finance."

No formal appointment of Mngadi as SAA adviser

"When I made inquiries through Miss Khwinana, she told me that [Mngadi] is Myeni's person. I was making inquiries because there was another person who was an adviser and I understood that she was appointed through a process, so I was curious to understand how Mr Mngadi was then appointed."

Nhantsi alleged that Mngadi was not on the company's payroll, although he was heavily involved in the swap deal and served as an adviser to Dudu Myeni.