South Africa

Five key quotes from former SAA CFO Phumeza Nhantsi - 'Banks were anxious about SAA'

19 June 2019 - 12:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SAA's suspended CFO Phumeza Nhantsi implicated Dudu Myeni in her testimony at the state capture inquiry.
SAA's suspended CFO Phumeza Nhantsi implicated Dudu Myeni in her testimony at the state capture inquiry.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy. File photo

Former SA Airways (SAA) chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi on Tuesday appeared before the state capture inquiry commission where she testified about finances and governance at the state-owned entity. 

Here is a summary of her testimony in five telling quotes.

Masotsha Mngadi, Dudu Myeni's interference

"Two days after I joined SAA, the chair of the board Miss Myeni gave me the numbers of Mr Mngadi. At the time at which I joined the SAA, the board and the executives were busy with the correspondence between the minister at the time about the swap deal. I didn't even have a clue about the swap deal but there was a letter that was needed to be prepared as a response to the minister of finance."

No formal appointment of Mngadi as SAA adviser

"When I made inquiries through Miss Khwinana, she told me that [Mngadi] is Myeni's person. I was making inquiries because there was another person who was an adviser and I understood that she was appointed through a process, so I was curious to understand how Mr Mngadi was then appointed."

Nhantsi alleged that Mngadi was not on the company's payroll, although he was heavily involved in the swap deal and served as an adviser to Dudu Myeni.

State capture inquiry: former SAA treasurer says she was manipulated

Former SAA treasurer Phumeza Nhantsi told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that she realised that she was being used as "a vehicle for people to ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Banks were anxious about SAA

"We had weekly meetings with the banks together with national Treasury, and in all those meetings the banks, both local and international, expressed anxiety. They wanted their exposure to be reduced and they even wrote to the DG of national Treasury, raising two issues on the company's performance which [they said] was deteriorating. Another issue was that of governance, they felt that there was no accountability."

In the dark about FDC 

"The formal communication between national Treasury and SAA is via the chairperson of the board. The Treasury would write to SAA. So, one of the reasons we engaged and didn't stop at the time, they never wrote to us and said FDC doesn't have a mandate."

Due diligence on FDC funding 

"I did not raise some concerns as I was supposed to hence I followed the process of getting the information we got on December 24 and if there was any challenge on this [SAA had assumed that FDC would either give us R14bn or R15bn]. I take the responsibility that I should have highlighted this and I didn't."

MORE

Former NPA director Mxolisi Nxasana's state capture testimony in five quotes

Former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasa appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday
Politics
6 days ago

From meeting Zuma to Vusi Pikoli's axing: four bombshells from Mxolisi Nxasana

Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana made damning revelations at the Zondo commission about his appointment as its head, Nomgcobo Jiba and Vusi Pikoli's ...
Politics
6 days ago

My presence was not welcome, former Transnet treasurer tells Zondo inquiry

The role of Transnet's treasury division was "highly diluted" when the state-owned company was negotiating its controversial procurement of 1,064 ...
Politics
1 week ago

'It was the most depressing time of my career': Rajesh Sundaram's damning testimony in five quotes

Sundaram said the Gupta family played South Africans and Jacob Zuma.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X