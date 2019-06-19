South Africa

Hawks arrest alleged illegal medicine distributors

19 June 2019 - 13:10 By Dan Meyer
A couple from Kuruman was arrested for illegally selling schedule 1 to schedule 4 medicines that had been stolen from a local pharmacy.
A couple from Kuruman was arrested for illegally selling schedule 1 to schedule 4 medicines that had been stolen from a local pharmacy.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Hawks have arrested a couple from the Northern Cape who are accused of running an illegal herbal shop in the town of Kuruman, where they were distributing schedule 1 to schedule 4 medicines valued at R250,000.

Moredanis Mulelu, 42, and Wendy Moholo, 27, are expected to appear at Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a bail application after they were charged with  contravening the Medicines and Related Substance Act, possession of stolen property and theft.

Mulelu worked as an assistant at a nearby pharmacy and was allegedly stealing medicine to sell at his own illegal enterprise. 

SAPS spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the medicine was obtained by the local pharmacy assistant.

“The Hawks serious organised crime unit, together with crime intelligence, Kuruman K9 dog unit and Kuruman local criminal record centre arrested the couple in Kuruman last week Wednesday after it was found they were running an illegal herbal shop,” she said.

“The medicines were allegedly being supplied by a pharmacy assistant, employed at a local pharmacy in the same town,” she said. “A search and seizure disruptive operation was conducted on an alleged illegal herbal shop and numerous medications were seized.”

"He would take medicine from a legal pharmacy and then sell it at his own shop," she said.

MORE

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison gets three years' house arrest for murders

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison made a plea and sentencing agreement on Wednesday which means he will not go on trial for three murders.
News
4 hours ago

North West police arrest 28 for driving under the influence

Twenty-eight people who were arrested for driving under the influence at the weekend will appear in various courts in North West on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Orphanage manager in fraud case also faces sex and immigration charges

A Cape Town orphanage manager appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with  embezzling donor funds.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X