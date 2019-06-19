Only 9% of blacks see land as 'more important than jobs and education'

A survey by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) suggests that black South Africans would rather have jobs than land.

Most people felt getting jobs and a better education were the most important immediate ways to improve people's lives, with 59% of all respondents endorsing this option. Of this number, 57% blacks and 72% of whites shared this perspective. Only 9% of black people thought land was the way, while 2% of white people polled same.

Despite the public being inundated with stories about racially motivated attacks, Marius Roodt, IRR's head of campaigns, said the long-term trends paint a generally positive picture and most of the respondents thought race relations had improved since 1994.

"Just because people said they would rather have a job than land does not mean they don't want land - it's a question of when.

"Close on two-thirds (64%) of black respondents believe race relations have improved since the political transition, while 13% of black people said they had stayed the same. The percentage of blacks who thought race relations had 'gotten worse' since 1994 was very much smaller, at 20%," Roodt said.

On top of this, black respondents perceive whites as "second-class" citizens, meaning that SA today is a country for black Africans, and white people must learn to take second place.