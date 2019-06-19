South Africa

Paramedic shot in back after hoax call, colleague sustains hand injury

19 June 2019 - 12:26 By Lwandile Bhengu
Two paramedics came under fire when they were lured to Amatikwe, north of Durban, on the pretext of helping a pregnant woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Two paramedics came under fire when they were lured to Amatikwe, north of Durban, on the pretext of helping a pregnant woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Image: KZN Department of Health

Two KwaZulu-Natal emergency services paramedics have been left wounded after responding to a callout that turned out to be a trap.

They were shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning after they responded to a plea for help in a maternity-related matter in the Amatikwe area of Inanda, north of Durban. The provincial department of health said on Wednesday that when the medics arrived in the area they were met by a man who was supposed to direct them to the correct house.

"He led them to a dirt road, where he produced a firearm and demanded their valuables," the department said.

KZN MEC to redeploy nursing staff to clinic after residents threaten boycott

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu plans on getting nurses from other areas to staff the Richmond clinic in the ...
News
1 week ago

While trying to flee the scene, the paramedics were shot in the back and wrist. Their cellphones were also stolen.

MEC for health in the province Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu described the incident as "shocking and barbaric".

"We are extremely shocked and, quite frankly, outraged by what has happened. It is inconceivable that someone sat down and planned to lure our paramedics so that he could rob and wound them in this manner," said Simelane-Zulu.

“When incidents such as these occur, you really start to ask yourself questions. How can you tell if a call is about a real emergency? And what will happen if we stop responding to emergency calls at night altogether? People will die because this is an essential service," she added.

MORE

WATCH | Tow truck bursts into flames after being hit by police van in KZN

Footage has emerged of horrific accident in which a police van slammed into a tow truck, causing it to burst into flames, in Empangeni in northern ...
News
1 day ago

Police catch Madrid skyscraper bomb hoax suspect

A man suspected of making hoax bomb threats, including to a Madrid skyscraper that houses several embassies, has been arrested, police said Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  4. WATCH | Robbers fire hail of bullets at Joburg cash-in-transit guards South Africa
  5. 'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X