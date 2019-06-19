Paramedic shot in back after hoax call, colleague sustains hand injury

Two KwaZulu-Natal emergency services paramedics have been left wounded after responding to a callout that turned out to be a trap.

They were shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning after they responded to a plea for help in a maternity-related matter in the Amatikwe area of Inanda, north of Durban. The provincial department of health said on Wednesday that when the medics arrived in the area they were met by a man who was supposed to direct them to the correct house.

"He led them to a dirt road, where he produced a firearm and demanded their valuables," the department said.