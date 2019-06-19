SA 37th most dangerous country in the world - much worse than El Salvador

South Africa is the 37th most dangerous country on earth, according to this year's Global Peace Index (GPI), which was released on June 12.

Mzansi dropped two places compared to the 2018 report. In the global ranking, South Africa is at 127th. Two countries notorious for gang violence are ranked more peaceful: El Salvador at 113th and Honduras at 123rd.

The index is released annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a Sydney-based think tank that analyses the economic costs of violence. The survey is based on statistics from various United Nations organs, the Economist Intelligence Unit and numerous other international bodies.

It measures a wide range of weighted factors including violent crime, political instability, policing and external conflict. It boils these down into three "major factors": militarisation, safety and security, and domestic and international conflict. It then gives each country a score of one to five, with five being the most severe.