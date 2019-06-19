WATCH | Leopard loses its buck kill as Kruger rangers come to clean up

South African National Parks (Sanparks) has moved to defuse an outcry following a video taken at the Kruger National Park showing people in a minibus type vehicle - including uniformed rangers - removing a leopard's kill from the road.

The video showed a group loading an impala, which was lying on the side of the road, into the vehicle. The impala had been killed by a leopard.

"We were watching a leopard killing an impala in the middle of the road on H7 this weekend. The leopard got a fright and ran away from the road. While we were waiting for the leopard to return to the kill, a group of people came and took the impala away," the Kruger Sighting group shared on social media.