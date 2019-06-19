South Africa

‘We want to teach, not look after criminals’

19 June 2019 - 07:00 By Prega Govender
According to the CEO of the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie teachers are not trained to efficiently deal with violent pupils.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Teachers are not trained to discipline criminals, be criminologists or play the role of a Correctional Services officer.

So says Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie CEO Chris Klopper after their recent study found that at least 75% of respondents said their school’s code of conduct was not effective in maintaining discipline, while 70% said they had not been trained to deal with violent pupils.

