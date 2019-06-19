‘We want to teach, not look after criminals’
19 June 2019 - 07:00
Teachers are not trained to discipline criminals, be criminologists or play the role of a Correctional Services officer.
So says Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie CEO Chris Klopper after their recent study found that at least 75% of respondents said their school’s code of conduct was not effective in maintaining discipline, while 70% said they had not been trained to deal with violent pupils.
