Whale carcass towed out of busy shipping lane in Table Bay

The carcass of a large whale was towed out of a busy shipping lane in Table Bay on Wednesday after an apparent collision with a vessel – the second such incident in recent weeks.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed the incident, although the organisation was not involved in the latest towing operation. The carcass was hoisted on to the slipway of the Oceana Power Boat Club adjoining the V&A Waterfront.

The latest incident follows several other recent whale fatalities and entanglements or near-entanglements which have prompted a steady traffic of comments on social media.

Two whale sharks washed up in Camps Bay in quick succession, and the NSRI has been called out to help whales caught up in fishing ropes in False Bay.

However, Lambinon said there was no link between the incidents, with the whale sharks the likely victims of a sudden drop in sea temperature.