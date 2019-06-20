City of Johannesburg: 'Calm down about the 54-hour water shutdown!'

The city of Johannesburg (CoJ) will implement contingency plans to minimise the impact of maintenance on some of the city's main water lines from Monday.

CoJ environment and infrastructure MMC Nico de Jager said on Thursday that Rand Water's purification plant will remain operational to replenish reservoirs.

"Johannesburg Water has noted concern raised regarding the upcoming planned maintenance by Rand Water, our bulk water supplier, which will be conducted on some of their main lines.

"Concern has been raised by the residents as to the impact of the planned maintenance on water supply within the city, given that supply to some of the city's reservoirs and towers made become limited over the 54-hour maintenance period."

The city said all reservoirs would be filled to capacity before the shutdown.

"Rand Water will also supply water via the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations to Johannesburg Water reservoirs. Furthermore, Rand Water will ensure that prior to the commencement of the shutdown, all reservoirs supplying the city will be filled to capacity to ensure water supply during the shutdown period," De Jager said.

"Our reservoirs have the capacity to supply water for up to two days. This said, due to the extremely long hours involved in the maintenance process, some of the high-lying areas may experience low pressure."

The CoJ said on Tuesday: "The shutdown is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2,500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station. This will result in limited water supply to all Rand Water customers."