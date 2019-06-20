Durban metro cop killings: police hunting for more suspects

Police are searching for more suspects in the killing of two Durban metro cops.

This was revealed in an affidavit by W/O David Cele, the investigating officer, in the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla and Const Sonto Mhlanga, two Durban metro police who were gunned down while standing guard outside the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, last month. The cops were also robbed of their firearms.

Cele’s affidavit was read out during the bail application of one of the accused, Musawenkosi Ndebele, at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where he appeared alongside his two co-accused, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso.

Nokululeko Zuma, the fourth accused, was not in court as he was being treated at the Westville Prison hospital.

“There are still outstanding suspects that need to be traced and brought in,” Cele said in a statement.

Ndebele was released on R2,000 bail which was unopposed by the state.