High court 'correct in disallowing road accident payment' to minor child

The mother of a minor child whose father was killed in a road accident has failed in her bid to ensure that the settlement agreement she reached with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is made an order of the court.

If the settlement was made an order of the court without adjudication of the dispute, the fund could have paid for a claim where there was a dispute about whether it was liable at all.

On Thursday, the majority of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) - in a 3-2 split - dismissed an appeal by Patronacia Maswanganyi to set aside the decision of the full bench of the high court in Polokwane in May 2017.

Maswanganyi, on behalf of her minor child, had issued a summons against the RAF following the death of her child's father in a car accident in July 2014.

Maswanganyi claimed the sole cause of the collision was the negligence of the insured driver who had crashed into the deceased's vehicle. She claimed R1m from the fund.

On the day of the hearing, the RAF and Maswanganyi reached an agreement and the parties sought to make the agreement that they reached - that she be paid R561,000 - an order of the court.

This would have meant an end of the matter.