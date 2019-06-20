Provincial executives should avoid conflicts of interest, Mkhwebane warns

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cautioned the executive council of Limpopo, led by Premier Stan Mathabatha, against meddling in procurement matters.

Mkhwebane warned that such interference could get them into trouble with the law.

She was in Limpopo on Wednesday in a roadshow targeting incoming members of the executives in different provinces. It focuses on what is expected of them in relation to the executive ethics legal framework.

Addressing the newly-elected executive in Bela-Bela as part of an induction programme, which coincided with her office’s annual stakeholder roadshow, Mkhwebane also warned against the referral of friends or relatives to officials for opportunities.

She said this could place members of the executive in a conflict between their official duties and private interests, a situation which was untenable.