South Africa

Ramaphosa and the way forward for SA: Thuli Madonsela in 5 key quotes

20 June 2019 - 06:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and urged South Africans to work together.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempts to combat corruption, ahead of his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

In a recent interview on eNCA, Madonsela said Ramaphosa's appointment of a new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and other SOE board changes were steps in the right direction.

Here are five quotes from the interview:

Years of state capture

"During the years that currently look like the years of state capture, too many people enjoyed impunity. People would like to know that when the president says impunity is over, it’s over. But we don’t expect the president to be arresting people or to be interfering with the police, NPA or the public protector. We just expect the president to get out of the way and provide the necessary resources in support, in terms of his public narrative."

Shamila Batohi

"He’s appointed a very competent national director of public prosecutions, Ms Batohi, who is not only competent as being someone who knows the sector, but she has appointed equally competent people to help her."

Edward Kieswetter

"Sars has a senior person appointed there, who used to be a deputy commissioner there, to do the right thing. We’ve seen how some of the SOEs are beginning to get the right attention and we would like to see more of that attention translating into competent and upright people."

Cyril Ramaphosa

"The president has to be clear about the vision he has for this country: the role of government, the role of business, the role of society, the role of academia. In a democracy, we are going to get different perspectives."

Working together

"We need to fix social justice. We need to fix the state. We need to fix the capacity of the state. We also need to fix the integrity of the state. We need to fix the integrity within business. But more than anything else, we need to start working together. At this stage, we need to be all hands on deck. All of us should be facing in the same direction in moving this country forward."

